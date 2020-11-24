Neighbours spoilers: Will Levi Canning find out about Nathan Packard?

Kyle is caught in the middle after discovering unsuspecting Bea is falling for Levi's attacker Nathan on Neighbours. Uh-oh...

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) thought he was doing the right thing when he tracked down Nathan Packard (Jackson Gallagher) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nathan was one of the attackers who left Kyle’s cousin, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) with a head injury years earlier. The attackers were actually looking for Kyle, who had got mixed-up with a bad crowd.

Levi has now decided he is ready to meet Nathan and put the past behind him.

However in the meantime, things have got a bit complicated…

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) has taken a fancy to Nathan, unaware of his history and connection to the Canning family.

The pair have been out on a date and Bea seems smitten.

Can Kyle do some quick-thinking damage control before Levi finds out Nathan not only attacked him but is now making a move on the gal Levi also has feelings for…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is impressed with Audrey Hamilton’s (Zahra Newman) efforts at the charity foundation.

He decides to invite Audrey to dinner.

But three’s a crowd when Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), Audrey’s boss at the hospital, decides to invite himself along too… leading to an unfortunate incident involving a dodgy bottle of wine!

