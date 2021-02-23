Neighbours spoilers: Is Levi Canning out for PAYBACK on cousin Kyle?

Levi Canning is angry that it is his own cousin, Kyle who is to blame for Bea's poisoning on Neighbours. Will Levi make BIG trouble for Kyle?

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is furious after finding out that it was his cousin, Kyle (Chris Milligan) who was responsible for Bea Nilsson’s (Bonnie Anderson) poisoning on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Levi’s girlfriend, Bea remains in a bad way in hospital after eating one of the pies that Kyle and his girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) cooked-up at the tram.

The pies were accidentally laced with deathcap mushrooms!

A guilty Kyle intends to turn himself into the police after what has happened.

However, at the same time, Kyle doesn’t want to destroy the business he built with his late dad, Gary.

Unsure if Kyle is going to come clean, will policeman Levi take matters into his own hands to make sure Kyle is punished for the poisoning?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is still feeling unsettled in her new relationship with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan).

She is already under pressure since Shane’s family appear to disapprove of the couple.

But now, even Amy’s old pal and Shane’s brother, Toadie (Ryan Maloney) reveals he doesn’t support the relationship.

Will Amy get the message and call it QUITS with Shane?

Meanwhile, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) faces a dilemma when she is invited to dinner with her dad, Shane and Amy.

Not wanting to be disloyal to her mum, Dipi (Sharon Johal), will Yashvi accept the invite?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5