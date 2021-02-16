Neighbours spoilers: Levi Canning discovers the SHOCK truth!

Levi Canning is left reeling after his cousin Kyle comes clean about the poisoning on Neighbours! Will Levi ever forgive Kyle?

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) has been very worried about his girlfriend, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) since her SHOCK collapse on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Everybody believes Bea was poisoned after eating a wild mushroom she picked on Ramsay Street.

However, Levi’s cousin, Kyle (Chris Milligan) and his girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) know the REAL truth.

Bea was poisoned after eating one of the mushroom pies that Kyle and Roxy cooked-up at at the tram.

As Bea’s condition suddenly takes a turn for the worse, Kyle and Roxy’s guilt gets the better of them.

But how will policeman Levi react when he discovers his own cousin was behind Bea’s poisoning, that has now left her in a life-threatening state?

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is ready to QUIT Erinsborough High School after his emotional outburst.

Hendrix begins to wonder if returning to school was the right thing to do after all.

Will some advice from his ex-girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) help the troubled teenager reach a decision about his future?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5