Neighbours spoilers: Levi Canning discovers the TERRIBLE truth…

Levi Canning is left reeling when his auntie Sheila finally reveals the truth about what really happened the day he was attacked on Neighbours...

Sheila Canning (played by Colette Mann) has been acting a bit shifty around her other grandson, Levi (Richie Morris) since he moved to Erinsborough recently on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sheila’s awkward behaviour has something to do with a SHOCK incident that happened years ago, that led to Levi getting bashed when he was a child and developing epilepsy as a result.

Unfortunately for the Canning family, the TERRIBLE truth is about to be revealed…

Levi and Sheila’s partner, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) help plan a family BBQ at Number 26.

They are hoping the occasion will lead to Sheila finally accepting her other grandson, Kyle (Chris Milligan) is officially dating former wild child, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

But instead the BBQ leads to a whole lot of OTHER drama, when a guilty Sheila finally reveals the truth about that fateful day Levi was attacked…

Will things ever be the same for the Canning family again?

Elsewhere in Ramsay Street, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is still not on board with husband, Aaron Brennan’s (Matt Wilson) idea to take in foster child, Emmett Donaldson’s (Ezra Justin) older brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

One troubled teenager is already proving a challenge to look after!

However, after accidentally overhearing a discussion on the matter, Emmett decides to clean-up his act and become super well-behaved!

Emmett insists he’ll do what ever it takes for David and Aaron to give Brent a chance.

After a heartfelt plea from Emmett, will David have a change of heart and agree to Aaron’s plan?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5