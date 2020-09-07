Neighbours spoilers: Mackenzie Hargreaves is suspicious of Rose Walker

Hmm, it seems Toadie's newest employee, Rose may not be as trustworthy as he thinks on Neighbours! WHAT exactly is Rose up to?

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) can’t believe his luck after hiring new Personal Assistant/Office Manager, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, little does he know, but Rose is not to be trusted!

Left alone at the legal practice, Rose attempts to break into boss Toadie’s computer!

What is she looking for?

However, Rose’s shifty behaviour doesn’t go unnoticed by teenage office intern, Mackenzie Hargeaves (Georgie Stone).

Realising she is going to have to watch her back while Mackenzie is around, scheming Rose attempts to blame a mistake of hers on Mackenzie, hoping to land the schoolgirl in BIG trouble with Toadie!

But Rose isn’t going to get rid of Mackenzie that easily, who is now watching her every move like a hawk…

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) are on a high from their secret fun.

Chloe’s teenage stepson, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) notices the ladies sneaking around and is immediately suspicious – especially after recently finding out about live-in nurse Nicolette’s secret romantic feelings for Chloe.

And it looks like he could be right, as smitten Nicolette confides in her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) that she is struggling to remain professional around Chloe and her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) as her feelings for Chloe grow.

Elsewhere, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) hears that her drug addict husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) is doing well with his rehab and therapy.

But that doesn’t stop Dipi getting into an angry confrontation with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and then having an emotional meltdown at work.

Luckily, Pierce is on hand once again to comfort Dipi through her marital turmoil.

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5