Neighbours spoilers: Look who’s back… it’s Mark Brennan!

The dishy police detective is back in Erinsborough to shut down the gun ring on Neighbours. But Mark's return could mean prison time for Ned...

After leaving Erinsborough last autumn, Mark Brennan (played by Scott McGregor) has made an unexpected return to Ramsay Street!

But on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), is police detective Mark planning to arrest Ned Willis (Ben Hall)?

Mark reveals he’s back in Erinsborough on official police business, to shut down the gun ring.

But because of Ned’s involvement in trying to trap baddie Zenin Alexio (Axle Whitehead), Ned could now be facing charges!

Can Ned’s trainee police officer girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) convince Mark not to charge Ned?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is still feeling under pressure from boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) to prove she can handle the job of general manager at Lassiters.

But just when Chloe is starting to feel like she’s on top of things, the arrival of an UNEXPECTED visitor throws her into a spin…

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is keen to spend some time with his feline buddy, Clementine, at Number 22 – of course, it could just be an excuse to see Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) at the same time?

However, Harlow’s allergies keep flaring because of Clementine (and Hendrix?).

But when Harlow attempts to make a quick getaway to escape the pair, disaster strikes…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5