Neighbours spoilers: Are Mark Brennan and Paige Smith still in love?

Aaron and Chloe are convinced it could be second time lucky for Mark and Paige on Neighbours. So they decide to play Cupid for the pair!

There’s definitely still a spark between Mark Brennan (played by Scott McGregor) and his ex-fiancée Paige Smith (Olympia Valance) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Trouble is, Mark has been all police business since he returned to Erinsborough and doesn’t seem interested in revisiting their past romance.

However, Mark’s siblings Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) have other ideas!

They encourage Mark to spend more time with Paige, who has just come out of a relationship with Jack Callahan (Andrew Morley).

And just to make sure Mark gets the message, Aaron lets slip to Paige where and when Mark will be having a drink at The Waterhole. Just in case she wants to pop by!

Will their matchmaking push the pair back together again?

Meanwhile, as Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) continues to spiral out of control, he tries to push his girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) to take a stand against Lassiters after Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) booted him out of the Mardi Gras party last week.

But will Bea agree to quit singing at The Waterhole to show Finn her support?

Elsewhere, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has vowed to help Jane Harris (Annie Jones) catch the catfish who conned her out of her money.

With Paul’s private investigator already on the case, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) reports recently seeing someone connected to the Renshaw siege at the Complex.

Could there be a connection to the catfish?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5