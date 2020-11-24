Neighbours spoilers: Meet Shane and Dipi’s son Jay Rebecchi!

Make room on Ramsay Street for the arrival of another Rebecchi. Yes, Shane and Dipi's teenage son, Jay arrives on Neighbours!

The marriage of Shane (played by Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is still on the rocks after her affair with Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But could the arrival of an unexpected guest help bring the Rebecchi family back together?

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap, the couple’s teenage son, Jay Rebecchi (played by Dhruv Malge) arrives in the middle of a heated argument between Shane and Dipi!

Jay has been studying at boarding school in Sydney. But now he wants to try and help heal the family fallout.

But with Dipi still trying to avoid angry Shane, does Jay realise what BIG drama he is walking into?

Meanwhile, Pierce still thinks there’s hope for him and wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), despite what has happened.

But he continues to struggle to make amends with Chloe.

Can she bring herself to offer him a glimmer of hope for a future together?

Feeling on edge over everything that has happened, Pierce packs his gym bag for a workout… just as something terrible happens…

