Neighbours spoilers: Will missing teenager Emmett Donaldson be found?

It's panic stations for foster parents David and Aaron as they try to find out what's happened to missing teenager Emmett Donaldson on Neighbours...

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are in a panic over the news their foster teenager, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) has gone missing after school on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

To make matters worse, David’s dad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has driven-off in search of the missing teenager.

Trouble is, Paul has a criminal record and is NOT on the foster agency’s list of approved adults!

Will Emmett be found safe and sound?

Will Aaron and David agree to lie to the foster agency over what REALLY happened?

Meanwhile, things are going well between Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and her dad, Grant (Paul Mercurio) again after their recent bust-up.

Mackenzie has started to see Grant in a new light after she found him reading from her childhood diaries at the Writers’ Festival at Lassiters.

However, as Grant prepares to leave Erinsborough, he has a SHOCK revelation to make to Mackenzie.

Is the teenager going to like what she hears? Or could Grant’s revelation wreck their relationship all over again?

Elsewhere, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has talked her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) into investigating becoming foster parents.

Chloe’s brother, Aaron has given them the phone number of foster care assessor, Leila Potts.

However, as Chloe and Pierce prepare to meet with Leila for a chat, Pierce’s teenage son, Hendrix (Benny Turland) is opposed to the idea and thinks they are making a BIG mistake!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5