Neighbours spoilers: Will Naomi Canning confess to Pierce Greyson?

Naomi Canning is finding it harder and harder to hide her feelings for hunky married boss Pierce on Neighbours. Will she reveal ALL?

Things are rather awkward for Naomi Canning (played by Morgana O’Reilly) now she is working with Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) at Lassiters on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Years ago, far away from Erinsborough, Pierce tried to make a move on Naomi, but she wasn’t interested at the time.

The trouble is, now Naomi has changed her mind. She does have the HOTS for hunky Pierce.

But he happens to be married to her other boss, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Awkward!

As Naomi fights her feelings and attempts to put some distance between them, Pierce senses something is wrong.

Will Naomi come clean about her TRUE feelings and risk her job at the same time?

Meanwhile, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is FINALLY out of prison and back home at the Kennedy house with her baby daughter, Aster.

But she’s still struggling to get her head around the fact Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller), who is Aster’s dad, is still alive after being reported as missing-presumed-dead after an avalanche in Switzerland months ago.

Is there a chance Shaun can finally reunite with Elly and their daughter Aster, despite the havoc his mum Claudia and wicked half-brother, Finn caused for the Kennedy family?

Elsewhere, the tension continues between Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his ex-lover, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

Kyle’s aunt Naomi is convinced the pair still have feelings for each other.

But when Kyle decides to break things off with current girlfriend, Jessica Quince (Lynn Gilmartin) so he can kiss and make-up with Roxy, will he have missed his chance?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5