Neighbours spoilers: Naomi Canning returns to Ramsay Street!

In today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) we find out WHO Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) made a mystery phonecall to.

With Kyle’s grieving gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) convinced that Gary the pigeon is actually her late son, Gary reincarnated, Kyle has called for help… from Sheila’s daughter, Naomi Canning (played by Morgana O’Reilly)!

Naomi has been working in America for the past five years.

But now she’s back, back, back to talk some sense into Sheila. And maybe help Sheila settle her differences with neighbour, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) too!

Meanwhile, it looks like the walls have ears at the prison.

Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) has found out that fellow prison inmate, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) warned Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) that Andrea is up to something involving their young son, Hugo.

And she’s NOT happy!

Elly quickly discovers she has made a dangerous enemy of prison bad girl, Andrea. And now her nightmare is just beginning…

What does wicked Andrea have in store for poor Elly?

Meanwhile, things are still not right between Susan and her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher).

But Susan runs into more trouble, when she unexpectedly finds herself part of a plan to help her and Sheila settle their differences!

WHAT is going to happen?

