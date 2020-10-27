Neighbours spoilers: Will Ned Willis be charged with MURDER?

It's not looking good for Ned Willis on Neighbours when the troubled artist decides to CONFESS to the murder of stalker Scarlett...

After his hypnosis session, Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is convinced he killed his stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne) on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ned’s family and friends, including his police constable girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) are all worried that he is about to confess to a crime he didn’t commit.

Yashvi fears the worst as Ned is taken away in handcuffs!

Is he about to be charged with murder?

Meanwhile, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is trying to focus on repairing her troubled marriage to Shane (Nicholas Coghlan).

But her frustrations grow again when Shane goes AWOL on the morning Ned decides to confess to murder, and he isn’t around to support their upset daughter, Yashvi.

Elsewhere, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is also trying to get his marriage back on track.

He has a romantic gesture planned for his wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

But will Pierce get quite the reaction he was hoping for when he announces the BIG suprise?

