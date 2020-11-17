Neighbours spoilers: Can Ned Willis forgive Yashvi Rebecchi?

Ned Willis's megabucks deal goes down the drain when he discovers girlfriend, Yashvi has destroyed the portrait of Scarlett on Neighbours...

Uh-oh. Just when things were looking good between Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) and his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), the couple could be divided again…

Yashvi has destroyed artist Ned’s portrait of stalker, Scarlett Brady and sent the painting up in flames.

Trouble is, Ned has just been offered BIG money to sell the painting to an art dealer!

Ned is shocked when he discovers what has happened. And Yashvi feels awful for blowing Ned’s career opportunity.

Even though the real Scarlett is out of the picture, has she still managed to wreck this couple’s relationship?

Meanwhile, still sensing tension on the homefront, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) decides to try and track down one of his cousin Levi’s (Richie Morris) assailants from back in the day.

Kyle is hoping it will bring about some closure for both his cousin, Levi and his gran, Sheila (Colette Mann), who kept that awful family secret for so long.

But Kyle’s girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is worried he is just going to make things worse with his meddling. Is Roxy right?

Elsewhere, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is still not quite sure what is happening between her and Levi.

Are they just good friends?

Or is it time to FINALLY find out if there could be a potential romance between them?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5