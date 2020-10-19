Neighbours spoilers: Could Ned Willis be guilty of MURDER?

With no sign of Scarlett and some very incriminating evidence stacked against Ned Willis, Yashvi starts to doubt his innocence on Neighbours...

Things are not looking good for Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) after the discovery of incriminating evidence on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Ned claims he has no memory of what happened after he chased his stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne) to the mystery maze and was then discovered passed-out in his car by police constable girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer).

Trouble is, the police have now found a bloody palette knife (belonging to artist Ned) at the maze and blood inside the boot of his car.

Plus, Scarlett appears to have just disappeared!

Ned swears his innocence to both Yashvi and her police partner, Levi Canning (Richie Morris).

But with the evidence stacked against him, could it be Yashvi and Levi are both starting to doubt Ned is innocent?

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) both still feel caught in the middle of the fallout between their housemate, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), the husband of Aaron’s sister, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly).

Pierce is still hoping to see Nicolette sent packing from Ramsay Street, after he discovered the truth about her romantic feelings for his wife, Chloe.

Can peacemaker Aaron convince Pierce to accept his and David’s friendship with Nicolette without it impacting on Pierce and Chloe?

But little do Aaron and David know, but Nicolette is still hiding another BIG secret!

The hospital nurse is uneasy after receiving a message from a mystery someone from her past.

They know Nicolette now lives in Erinsborough and want to see her…

WHO is it?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5