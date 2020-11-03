Neighbours spoilers: How can Ned Willis clear his name of MURDER?

Ned Willis and his friends are now convinced his stalker Scarlett is still alive on Neighbours. Now they just need to find a way for him to clear his name...

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is convinced his "dead" stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne) is still alive on Neighbours

After his spooky sighting, Ned realises he now has a chance to clear his name if Scarlett is really still alive, following her disappearance after her confrontation with Ned at the maze a few weeks ago.

Luckily, Ned has his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and friends, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) on board with this theory.

Bea suspects scheming Scarlett is back to finish what she started.

But what can Ned and his friends do to lure Scarlett out of hiding?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is hobbling around on crutches and feeling paranoid after his close brush with death after being knocked down by Bea’s out-of-control van, which was tampered with by Scarlett.

Kyle is convinced more bad luck is heading his way. What can Kyle’s girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) do to convince Kyle he is not “cursed”?

