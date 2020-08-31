Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Ned Willis get naked?

What's this? Is Ned Willis about to do The Full Monty on Neighbours? The struggling artist is tempted when he receives an unexpected offer!

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) has so far turned down some crazy requests he has received through his Fandangle account on Neighbours.

However, struggling artist Ned is beginning to realise his meagre wage won’t stretch to renting a gallery space for his planned art exhibition.

So when he receives a very generous offer through Fandangle, Ned is VERY tempted.

But there’s a catch, it requires getting naked!

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) confronts Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) after discovering the live-in nurse has the hots for his stepmum, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly)…

Hendrix is certain that is the reason why Nicolette has somehow managed to cause problems between his dad, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and his wife, Chloe.

How will Nicolette react to Hendrix’s accusations?

And will he tell ALL to Pierce?

