Neighbours spoilers: Will Ned Willis get REVENGE on Scarlett Brady?

Everyone fears the worst when Ned Willis drives off in hot pursuit of his stalker, Scarlett on Neighbours. How far will he go to settle the score?

Ned Willis’s (played by Ben Hall) art exhibition is the talk of the town for all the WRONG reasons after uninvited guest, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne) sabotaged the event on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Furious that stalker Scarlett has managed to find a way to wreck his life again, Ned drives off in pursuit of Scarlett, much to the alarm of his police constable girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer).

Unaware he is playing right into her hands, Ned pursues Scarlett back to the mystery maze where she stabbed him on Halloween last year!

Overcome with traumatic flashbacks to what happened, Ned is determined to be rid of Scarlett once and for all.

But how far is he prepared to go?

Meanwhile, Ned’s friends and family are all worried about this turn of events.

Can Scarlett’s SHOCK accusations against Ned be true?

As both Yashvi and police partner, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) begin to investigate, they discover some extremely damning evidence against Ned…

