Neighbours spoilers: Will Ned Willis get sacked from his job?

Ned Willis is under pressure from Paul and Pierce over the launch of the new rooftop pool at Lassiters on Neighbours. Can he handle it?

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) was super-excited when his stepmum and boss, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) gave him a job promotion at Lassiters on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, organising the launch of the new rooftop pool at Lassiters is now turning into a nightmare for Ned.

Ned’s other bosses, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) both have competing ideas for the new hotel attraction.

Trouble is, they BOTH expect their ideas to be put into action.

Unsure what to do, Ned decides to come up with his own ideas for the launch of the rooftop pool, choosing a body positivity theme.

However, Paul doesn’t like Ned’s idea at all. And when the day of the launch arrives, it all kicks-off!

Is Ned’s new job at Lassiters about to be very short-lived?

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is off on another date with Jessica Quince (Lynn Gilmartin).

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), who does not approve of Kyle’s date or the advice Jessica has been giving Kyle about his grieving gran, Sheila (Colette Mann), decides to gatecrash the date and personally introduce herself to Jessica.

Uh-oh. Could Roxy’s actions make things even worse between her and Kyle?

Elswhere, Sheila’s obsession with Gary the pigeon continue.

But when the pigeon, who reminds Sheila of her late son Gary, fails to make an appearance for his usual morning appearance in the backyard at the Canning house, Sheila investigates and makes a SHOCK discovery…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5