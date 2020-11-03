Neighbours spoilers: Ned Willis sees Scarlett Brady!

It looks like the game could soon be up for "dead" Scarlett when Ned Willis sees his stalker lurking about Erinsborough on Neighbours...

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) is rushed to hospital after being knocked down by an out-of-control van driven by Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (1:45pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Terese had borrowed Bea Nilsson’s (Bonnie Anderson) van and insists she lost control of the vehicle because there was something wrong with the steering wheel.

When garage mechanic Bea investigates, she discovers a puncture in the steering wheel fluid line.

But little does Bea know, that it was Ned Willis’s (Ben Hall) stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne) who sabotaged the vehicle!

Meanwhile, Ned, who is still under suspicion after the shock circumstances sorrounding Scarlett’s recent disappearance, is spooked when he thinks he sees Scarlett lurking close to the garage where the accident happened…

Elsewhere, Ned’s girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and her police partner, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) decide to delve deeper into Scarlett’s background.

The police constables make a startling discovery about the circumstances surrounding the car crash that previously killed Scarlett’s parents…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5