Neighbours spoilers: Ned Willis in SHOCK SHOOT-OUT!

Ned's life is on the line when he's caught in the crossfire between baddie Zenin and the police on Neighbours! Will he survive?

Things have taken a dangerous turn for Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) lately on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ned’s been trying to get the better of baddie Zenin Alexio (played by ex-Home and Away star Axle Whitehead) who has been menacing both Ned and his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) over the past few weeks.

With the police getting closer to bringing down Zenin and the gun ring, Ned wonders what’s going on when he overhears Yashvi making a suspicious phone call.

Surely trainee police officer Yashvi isn’t working with Zenin.

Desperate for answers, hotel worker Ned decides to investigate… and finds himself in BIG trouble!

Meanwhile, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has some explaining to do after headmistress Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) caught her snooping through the files in her office at Erinsborough High.

Jane lies that she wanted to read through the files of students and staff she worked with before as a way of catching-up, since she has only recently returned to Erinsborough.

But will Susan believe Jane?

