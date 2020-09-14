Neighbours spoilers: Has Ned Willis got a NEW stalker?

Desperate for cash, Ned agrees to film a nude video for his mystery admirer on Neighbours. But is his subscriber now stalking him?

Has Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) got another stalker on Neighbours?

Remember the deadly danger Ned found himself in last year, after falling for emotionally disturbed Scarlett Brady?

Is history about to repeat itself?

Desperately in need of money to fund his art exhibition, Ned agrees to film a nude video for his mystery admirer-subscriber on Fandangle!

Ned sends off the video in exchange for payment. But he’s shaken-up when he discovers his No.1 fan is closer than he thought… and they hope to see him in Erinsborough soon!

Elsewhere, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still feeling guilty for keeping Shane Rebecchi’s (Nicholas Coghlan) drug addiction a secret from his worried wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal).

To make amends, Roxy comes up with a secret plan to help Dipi work through her emotions.

WHAT does Roxy have in mind? And how will Dipi react when she finds out Roxy is behind the plan?

Meanwhile, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) continues to bond with his new PA/Office Manager, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) over their shared love of pranks.

But little does legal eagle Toadie know, Rose is NOT to be trusted!

While he is away from the office, Rose answers a secret, tense phonecall from SOMEONE who demands to know if Rose has found what she is looking for at Toadie’s law firm.

WHAT is Rose up to? Could Toadie be in some kind of danger?

