Neighbours spoilers: Is Ned Willis cheating on Yashvi Rebecchi?

But with WHO? It all kicks-off when Shane catches Ned Willis in a compromising situation with Naomi on Neighbours! But are things what they seem?

It’s taken Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) a long time to finally accept his daughter Yashvi’s (Olivia Junkeer) boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Shane was not impressed when he found out Ned had quit his hotel job at Lassiters and wants to be an artist instead.

However, little does Shane know but Ned has landed his first BIG project.

Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) has hired Ned to make a cast of her breasts as part of a fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Unfortunately, Shane interrupts the pair just as they are about to get down to work and gets the wrong idea!

Can Ned convince Shane he is NOT cheating on Yashvi with Naomi?

Meanwhile, Naomi has love troubles of her own.

She has finally come clean to married man, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and admitted she has feelings for him!

An embarassed Naomi does her best to back track. But it’s too late, the secret is OUT!

When Pierce’s business rival, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) discovers the truth about Pierce and Naomi’s past connection, he decides to have some fun with the gossip at Pierce’s expense.

Will Paul go ahead and make trouble for Pierce by telling his unsuspecting wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) ALL the juicy details?

Elsewhere in Ramsay Street, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) turns to neighbour, Shane for help in learning the basics of wrestling!

But WHY is Clive researching wrestling? And will Shane’s crash course in wrestling techniques end in disaster?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5