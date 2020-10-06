Neighbours spoilers: Will Ned Willis and Yashvi Rebecchi BREAK-UP?

Ned Willis and Yashvi's relationship is on shaky ground now he has revealed the truth about stalker Scarlett's demands on Neighbours...

Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) has been left reeling after her boyfriend, Ned Willis’s (Ben Hall) SHOCK confession on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Ned has confessed he is being blackmailed by one-time stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne), who wants Ned to paint a portrait of her… or she will make public the naked photo and video he shot in exchange for money to fund his art exhibition.

Police constable Yashvi has plenty of reasons to want to see scheming Scarlett back behind bars.

But Yashvi also feels betrayed that Ned has kept Scarlett’s presence a secret from him, even while they were away on their romantic holiday.

Ned hopes he can make things right with Yashvi now that he has come clean.

But will Yashvi stick around to give Ned the chance?

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) are both furious about the way Scarlett has managed to cause trouble between Ned and Yashvi.

Hoping to speed-up Scarlett’s exit from Erinsborough, the ladies pay Scarlett an unexpected visit and dump her portrait on the doorstep!

Bea issues Scarlett with a warning to stay away from Ned.

But will it be quite so easy to send Scarlett packing for good?

Elsewhere, legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) still faces an ethical dilemma over whether to help his former PA/Office Manager, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack).

Toadie doesn’t want to see Rose taken advantage of and accept an unfair settlement in her divorce from her estranged businessman husband, James Solomon.

But Toadie realises he’s putting his career and reputation on the line if he “accidentally” tips-off Rose about James’s secret, hidden assets.

WHAT will Toadie do?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5