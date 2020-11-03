Neighbours spoilers: Ned Willis and Yashvi Rebecchi get married?

Are Ned Willis and Yashvi unexpectedly getting hitched on Neighbours? Sort of. And there's an uninvited wedding guest in the shape of stalker Scarlett...

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is reeling at his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi’s (Olivia Junkeer) suggestion that they get married as part of a plan to lure Ned’s stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne) out of hiding on Neighbours! (1:45pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sure, the couple have imagined getting hitched one day. But staging a fake wedding to catch a criminal?

Yashvi is convinced that once Scarlett hears about the wedding, she won’t be able to resist showing-up to try and sabotage the Big Day.

With everyone a witness to the fact Scarlett is still alive, Ned will be able to clear his name.

Desperate to be rid of Scarlett once and for all, Ned agrees to go along with the plan.

But things take an alarming turn when Scarlett does turn up uninvited, with sinister and DEADLY intentions…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) tries to cover her reluctance to join her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) on a camping trip.

She’d much rather spend time with her secret married lover, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards).

Meanwhile, Pierce’s own marriage problems continue as some unexpected family news causes him to push wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) away.

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5