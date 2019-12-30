Neighbours spoilers: Will Ned Willis and Yashvi Rebecchi REUNITE?

It's New Year's Eve on Neighbours. As the countdown to midnight begins, will ex-es Ned Willis and Yashvi Rebecchi FINALLY get back together again?

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) broke up because of all that scary business involving stalker Scarlett Brady on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since then, various well-meaning neighbours have been attempting to play Cupid and reunite the pair.

As Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) throws a New Year’s Eve party at The Waterhole, could tonight be the night Ned and Yashvi FINALLY admit their true feelings for each other?

WHO will they be kissing as the clock strikes midnight? Each other… or someone else?

Meanwhile, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is in no mood for romance after breaking-up with girlfriend Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond).

Amy has decided to move to New York with her teenage son Jimmy (Darcy Tadich) and made it clear she doesn’t want Kyle to join them!

Deciding to keep the news from his dad Gary (Damien Richardson) and gran Sheila (Colette Mann), Kyle decides to throw himself his own one-man pity party.

Elsewhere, with the New Year approaching, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is in mixed emotions as he prepares for his first full year without wife Sonya, who died from cancer.

But there’s a blast from the past for Toadie, when his former legal practice employee Piper Willis e-mails him a mystery file. What’s inside?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5