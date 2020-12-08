Neighbours spoilers: Will Nicolette Stone go ahead with her baby plans?

Despite her mum Jane's worries, Nicolette Stone is determined to go ahead with her plan to become a surrogate mum for David and Aaron on Neighbours...

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is determined to go ahead with her plan to become a surrogate mum for David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) with or without the support of her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide)

Jane is still conflicted over offering Nicolette her full support as she still doubts her daughter is making the right decision.

But if she doesn’t, mum and daughter could be heading for another BIG family fallout!

Meanwhile, David and Aaron continue to discuss the possible arrangement with housemate, Nicolette.

After a few glasses of wine, a spur of the moment decision is made, well and truly putting the plan into action…

Elsewhere, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) have both noticed the spark between Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and hospital nurse, Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) who has been volunteering with Toadie’s charity foundation.

But could the potential blossoming romance run into trouble, when Karl discovers Audrey is the anonymous $50,000 donor?

Will Karl tell Toadie? And if he does, how will Audrey explain where she originally got the money?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5