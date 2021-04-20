Neighbours spoilers: WHO catches Nicolette Stone and Chloe Brennan kissing?

The secret is OUT about Nicolette Stone and Chloe Brennan's new romance on Neighbours. Nic's mum Jane accidentally interrupts the ladies kissing!

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) appear to be all loved-up on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, the ladies have yet to break the news to family and friends about their new romance.

But it’s not long before the lovers are rumbled…

Nic’s mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) returns from a trip to Brisbane and catches Nicolette and Chloe kissing behind-the-scenes at the Cafe!

Busted!

The new couple appeal to Jane, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to accept their new relationship.

But it soon becomes clear that Jane has her doubts about Nicolette and Chloe as a couple.

Is she right to worry?

Meanwhile, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi’s (Sharon Johal) time in Erinsborough is coming to an end.

Dipi ties up loose ends by appointing Nicolette as the new manager of Harold’s Cafe.

She also has a heart-to-heart with Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) about the best way to stay connected to young family relative, Nell (Scarlett Anderson).

But it’s business as usual for Shane as he works his last day at The Waterhole.

Shane is worried that nobody seems that bothered he is about to hit the road.

But little does he know, co-workers Sheila and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) are cooking-up one last surprise prank to send Shane off with a bang!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5