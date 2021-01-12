Neighbours spoilers: Stressed-out Nicolette Stone COLLAPSES…

Nicolette Stone is trying to keep everyone in her life happy at the moment on Neighbours. But it's all starting to get too much to handle...

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is doing her best to start over after THAT whole stolen lottery card scandal on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

She’s landed herself a new job at Harold’s Cafe and plans to pay back the money she owes to sleazy businessman, Ricardo Romano (Andrew Bongiorno) despite his indecent proposal.

But under pressure from Ricardo and now with her mum, Jane Harris’s (Annie Jones) relationship troubles, it all proves a bit much for Nicolette and she reaches breaking point…

Meanwhile, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) reels from her accidental discovery that her ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) is now in a SECRET relationship with Jane!

Clive and Jane try to talk their way out of trouble. But Sheila is furious by the pair’s deception and flees the scene heartbroken…

Elsewhere, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) gets the WRONG idea that boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) has brought her back a super-duper Christmas present from his trip to Germany.

But there’s been a total misunderstanding!

Can Kyle find the perfect last-minute Christmas present for Roxy before she finds out the truth?

