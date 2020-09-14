Neighbours spoilers: Will Nicolette Stone confess her feelings for Chloe?

Nicolette Stone is left feeling heartbroken when Chloe and Pierce share some BIG news on Neighbours. Will she come clean about her secret feelings for Chloe?

It is getting harder and harder for nurse Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) to keep her romantic feelings for married boss, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) under wraps on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Chloe and her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) anxiously await hospital test results to find out if pregnant Chloe’s unborn child is at risk of inheriting Huntington’s disease, Nicolette feels pushed out of the picture.

Confiding again in her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) about her love troubles, what will Nicolette decide to do about her emotional dilemma?

Is she ready to confess to Chloe that she’s in love with her?

Meanwhile, police constable Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has called for an ambulance after finding drug dealer, River Hanlon (Andrew Coshan) badly beaten-up.

But when Yashvi arrives at the hospital with River, she is in for a SHOCK when he accuses her of attacking him!

A blindsided Yashvi is immediately suspended from duty by her boss, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) pending a further investigation!

Is Yashvi’s police career over just as it was getting started?

