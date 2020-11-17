Neighbours spoilers: Will Nicolette Stone EXPOSE the affair?

Nicolette Stone becomes suspicious that Pierce is not doing right by wife Chloe on Neighbours. WHAT will she find out when she investigates...

Pierce Greyson (played by Don Hany) is getting cold feet about his affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But have the love cheats left it too late to call the whole thing off?

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is intrigued when her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) reports seeing Dipi kissing a man dressed as The Phantom Of The Opera during the treasure hunt at Lassiters.

The trouble is, the only man wearing that costume was Pierce!

Suddenly suspicious, Nicolette decides to turn detective and find out if Pierce is cheating on his wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Will Nicolette be the one to expose the affair?

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has some advice for teenager Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) about her fears and doubts over whether to have sex with her boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar).

But deep down, Mackenzie is afraid she will lose Richie if she doesn’t fulfil his wishes…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5