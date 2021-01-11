Neighbours spoilers: Will Nicolette Stone accept an INDECENT PROPOSAL?

Ricardo's unexpected offer has taken Nicolette by surprise on Neighbours. But will she do what ever it takes to pay back the money she owes?

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is in a spin after her meeting with Ricardo Romano (Andrew Bongiorno) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When housemates, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) ask her how it went, Nicolette fails to mention businessman Ricardo’s indecent proposal!

Nicolette is still determined to pay back the money after that stolen lottery card SCANDAL.

But the question is, will she accept Ricardo’s offer to speed-up the repayments?

Meanwhile, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is thrilled when hotel manager, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) awards the fashion designer the contract to redesign the staff uniforms at Lassiters.

Amy gets some modelling help from Ned Willis (Ben Hall) to put on a presentation for Terese.

All is going well… until Amy receives some SHOCK news that could burst her bubble.

Amy confesses to Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) that she is in trouble… BIG trouble!

