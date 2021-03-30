Neighbours spoilers: Nicolette Stone catches a MYSTERY intruder!

Things take a frightening turn for Nicolette Stone when she unexpectedly interrupts an intruder at Number 32 on Neighbours. WHO is it?

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is thrown by Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) unexpected proposition on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Nicolette first arrived in Erinsborough, it would have been her dream come true to spend the night with Chloe!

However, Nicolette gently rejects Chloe’s advances.

Hooking-up just after a family tragedy, will not help Chloe through her grief.

Meanwhile, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is still reeling after husband, Aaron (Matt Wilson) unfairly blamed David over the death of his mum, Fay.

David realises Aaron needs somebody to lash out at.

But David warns Aaron not to push away his nearest and dearest while he grieves.

Will Aaron listen?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) tries to cheer-up Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).

The death of Fay Brennan has reminded Harlow about the death of her own mum, Prudence Wallace last year.

Harlow never got the chance to say goodbye to Prue, who died in a SHOCK car explosion.

ALSO, things take a scary turn for Nicolette when she returns home to Number 32 and discovers an intruder…

WHO is it? And what are they looking for?

