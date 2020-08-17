Neighbours spoilers: WHAT is Nicolette Stone’s new job?

Nicolette is excited about moving to Ramsay Street to become a live-in nurse for Chloe's mum Fay on Neighbours. But is she over her crush on Chloe?

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is excited about the opportunity to move into Number 24 as a live-in nurse for Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) mum, Fay on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) agrees that a live-in nurse will provide the best care for Fay, who has Huntington’s disease and whose health is fading fast.

It will also save pregnant Chloe a lot of extra stress.

However, while Pierce has agreed to the new living arrangements at Number 24, he is unaware of Nicolette’s crush on Chloe.

Can Nicolette really put her personal feelings for Chloe aside and make this a purely professional move?

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is still at odds with his wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) over the ruthless way he tried to send Jenna Donaldson (Anna Lise Phillips) packing from Erinsborough.

But it looks like Jenna will be sticking around now that Terese has offered the recovering alcoholic a housekeeping job at Lassiters.

Or if scheming Paul has his way, Jenna’s employment could be very short-lived!

Elsewhere, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) can see that Jenna is attempting to turn her life around.

They agree to let her visit with her son, Emmett (Ezra Justin) again, who is currently being fostered by Aaron and David.

But as Emmett and his mum start to re-connect, the reality hits Aaron and David that Jenna is also one step closer to taking Emmett away from them for good…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5