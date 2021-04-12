Neighbours spoilers: Will Nicolette Stone find out the truth about Chloe?

Is Nicolette Stone about to discover the truth about Chloe's feelings for her on Neighbours? WHAT will she do about the situation?

Once upon a time, Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) would have loved to be in a romantic relationship with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) on Neighbours.

But Nicolette has since put her romantic feelings aside.

But Nicolette has since put her romantic feelings aside.

These days, Nicolette and Chloe are just good friends.

Or are they?

Chloe has developed growing romantic feelings for Nicolette, since the recent death of her mum, Fay.

Chloe’s older brother Aaron (Matt Wilson) is now aware of the situation.

Afraid that Chloe could be setting herself up for some serious heartbreak, Aaron decides to have a heart-to-heart with Nicolette.

But will Aaron betray Chloe’s confidence and tell Nicolette the TRUTH about her secret feelings?

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is on the warpath after a stolen bike is found hidden at community workspace, The Hive.

Paul immediately blames manager, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) for the illegal dealings.

Now it looks like Ned’s job is on the line!

The real thief, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) is afraid he’ll soon be found out.

On top of that, Brent’s got bad boy Holden Brice (Toby Derrick) breathing down his neck about the stolen bike being discovered.

Brent reckons he can cover his tracks.

However, is Brent’s younger brother Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) about to find out what he has been up to?

