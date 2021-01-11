Neighbours spoilers: What is Nicolette Stone’s NEW job?

Nicolette has a plan to pay back the money from the stolen lottery card scandal on Neighbours. But first she needs a NEW job!

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) is trying to make amends for her past bad behaviour on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nicolette wants to get back in the good books of her housemate, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), who was disgusted when he discovered how disgraced nurse Nicolette once stole a winning lottery scratchcard from a dying patient… and kept the money!

Nicolette plans to meet with Ricardo Romano (Andrew Bongiorno), the son of her late patient, Marco, and find a way to pay him back the lottery winnings.

However, having lost her job at Erinsborough Hospital, Nicolette now needs a new job so she can pay back the money.

WHO can she ask for employment?

Meanwhile, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is in a panic over her relationship with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) after a close-call and almost being caught getting frisky in the backyard at Number 30!

But WHO nearly rumbled the secret lovers?

And will a discussion with a fellow love-troubled neighbour convince Jane not to give up on her and Clive just yet?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is feeling worried and suspicious since she hasn’t heard from boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) since she sent him her latest sexy video.

Suddenly, she is worried that Kyle is reconnecting with his ex-girlfriend, Georgia during his visit to Germany to say goodbye to their beloved dog, Bossy.

But is Kyle really ignoring Roxy. Or is she in danger of wrecking their relationship through her own paranoia?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5