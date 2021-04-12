Neighbours spoilers: Will Olivia Bell get what she wants?

Olivia Bell is causing a whole LOT of trouble at the moment on Neighbours. But will the Kennedy family give into her BLACKMAIL?

Will the Kennedy family make a deal with Olivia Bell (played by Alyce Platt) on Neighbours? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Olivia will retract her police statement against Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher). But only if Karl’s wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) agrees to collaborate with author Olivia on her new book about Finn Kelly.

Olivia is determined to publish her book and is even prepared to resort to BLACKMAIL to get what she wants!

The Kennedy family begin to realise maybe joining forces with Olivia is the only chance they’ll get to clear Karl’s name.

WHAT will they do?

Meanwhile, Olivia is also sniffing around Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

The struggling artist is taken by surprise when Olivia offers him an unexpected opportunity that could boost Ned’s career!

What is Olivia offering?

Will Ned be tempted?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) wants to name the baby, Fay, in memory of his mum who died recently.

Aaron’s husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and pregnant friend, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) both hate the idea.

But how can they tell Aaron without hurting his feelings?

As Aaron continues to push the idea, his sister Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) is just reminded more of her recent loss.

In the heat of the moment, Chloe SNAPS and hits Aaron will some harsh home truths…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5