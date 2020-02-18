Neighbours spoilers: What is Paige Smith doing back in Erinsborough?

Paige Smith has made an unexpected return to Erinsborough on Neighbours. Could it be she's hoping for a romantic reunion with her ex-fiance, Mark?

Paige Smith (played by Olympia Valance) has returned to Ramsay Street on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It seems there’s trouble between Paige and her fella, Jack Callahan (Andrew Morley).

The couple are trying to work things out for the sake of their young son, Gabe. But Paige remains unconvinced they’ll make it through.

Never shy of speaking her mind, Paige’s distant cousin Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) reckons there’s more to Paige’s sudden visit than she’s letting on.

Could it be Paige is secretly hoping to reunite with her one-time fiance, Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor)?

Watch this space!

Meanwhile, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is back running the show at Lassiters after being given her old job back by Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell).

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is trying to look on the bright side after being sacked from her job as general manager. She’s been given another chance by her old boss and mentor, Terese.

But how will Chloe feel on her first day back, when she is no longer calling the shots at Lassiters?

Elsewhere, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is determined to help Jane Harris (Annie Jones) catch catfish “Richard” and assigns his private investigator to the case.

Will Jane soon be free of the pain “Richard” has caused her?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5