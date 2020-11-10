Neighbours spoilers: Paul Robinson BLACKMAILS Pierce Greyson!

What will cheating businessman Pierce do when Paul Robinson tries to blackmail him over his secret affair with Dipi on Neighbours?

There’s not a lot of love lost between Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) and his Lassiters colleague, Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Paul cannot believe his luck now he has accidentally discovered married man Pierce is having a secret affair with married neighbour, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal).

Uh-oh.

Pierce is alarmed when Paul confronts him over his dirty little secret.

But the question is, WHAT does Paul want in exchange for his silence?

As a heated argument breaks out between the men, Pierce’s unsuspecting wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) interrupts them…

Meanwhile, it is Nicolette Stone’s (Charlotte Chimes) birthday.

But the hospital nurse is struggling to enjoy her special day since her massive fallout with her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) over the circumstances surrounding the death of Jane’s beloved nan, Mrs Mangel.

However, Nicolette has an idea for a unique way for Jane to say everything to Mrs Mangel that she never got to before she died.

But will the plan be enough to bring mum and daughter back together again?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5