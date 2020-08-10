Neighbours spoilers: Has Paul Robinson ruined things for David and Aaron?

Jenna is on the warpath after Paul's attempt to send her packing on Neighbours. Has Paul just wrecked David and Aaron's chances of keeping Emmett?

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are shocked when Jenna Donaldson (Anna Lise Phillips) turns up drunk at Number 32 on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jenna goes on a drunken rant at the couple, and it’s not long before David discovers his own dad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) tried to send Jenna packing from Erinsborough.

Jenna, who is the mum of Aaron and David’s foster child, Emmett (Ezra Justin), is not happy at all.

Will the angry mum step-up her plans to get back custody of Emmett?

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has the support of her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) with her plan to move her mum, Fay into Number 24.

But what steps do the couple need to take to prepare for the arrival of Fay, who has Huntington’s disease?

Chloe turns to new-nurse-in-town, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) for advice.

Eager to help, Nicolette suggests the family would benefit from a live-in nurse, casually adding she has experience in the area.

But would this be a wise move, considering Nicolette’s crush on Chloe?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is worried that her and Harlow Robinson’s (Jemma Donovan) ec0-battle is losing momentum.

So the teenager suggests they stage a protest against the goings-on at Lassiters.

The eco-warriors have got the support of school headmistress, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).

Or have they?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5