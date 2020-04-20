Neighbours spoilers: Paul Robinson finds out about Harlow and Hendrix…

Paul Robinson is not a happy camper when he discovers his granddaughter Harlow has slept with new boyfriend Hendrix on Neighbours...

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) already has a grudge against Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland), who he thinks has been leading his granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) astray on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But when Paul accidentally discovers teenagers Harlow and Hendrix spent the night together, he doesn’t waste any time storming next door to Number 24 to accuse the schoolboy of taking advantage of Harlow!

Harlow is furious when she discovers Paul has warned Hendrix to back-off.

It looks like the feud between Paul and Harlow is now back ON!

Meanwhile, things are a bit awkward between Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) after Kyle freaked-out just as the pair were starting to get passionate the day before.

Roxy wonders if they should go back to being just good friends.

But Kyle has other ideas and decides to ask Roxy out on a date! Is there a chance this pair will FINALLY get it together?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, schoolgirl Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is struggling with the reality of living alone.

She’s got bills to pay and needs to buy groceries. But she’s broke.

But friend Roxy may have a helpful solution to Mackenzie’s problems. But WHAT?

Neighbours continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5