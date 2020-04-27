Neighbours spoilers: Will Paul Robinson’s past with Mannix be EXPOSED?

After the police raid on Mackenzie's apartment on Neighbours, will Harlow discover the connection between Mannix and her granddad Paul?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) and her school friend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) are both shaken-up after the police raid on Mackenzie’s apartment on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The police want to question Mackenzie’s new housemate, Mannix Foster (Sam Webb), in connection with some dodgy dealings.

But what both Mackenzie and Harlow don’t know is that criminal Mannix has a past connection to Harlow’s granddad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

Is Harlow close to discovering the truth?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is left wondering what the police raid means for her future in Erinsborough.

Surely it won’t be long before word reaches her aunt, Trish Symington and she has no choice but to pack her bags and move to join Trish.

Or could there be a last-minute solution to Mackenzie’s problem?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) start investigating foster care, after a chat with Aaron’s brother, Mark (Scott McGregor).

The couple have been clucky to have kids for a while now.

Could this be the next step towards parenthood for Aaron and David?

