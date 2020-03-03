Neighbours spoilers: Will Paul Robinson reveal truth about Mannix Foster?

Jane couldn't be more grateful to Paul for catching her catfish "Richard" on Neighbours. But little does anyone know, the TRUE identity of the catfish...

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) got a SHOCK when he discovered Mannix Foster (Sam Webb) was the catfish who conned Jane Harris (Annie Jones) out of her money on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mannix has long held a grudge against Paul and his family, and attempted to blackmail Paul when confronted.

However, businessman Paul hasn’t entirely been honest with Jane about her catfish “Richard”.

Instead, he secretly posed as “Richard” and wrote Jane a touching and apologetic e-mail.

But now it looks like his plan has backfired, as lovestruck Jane wants to give “Richard” another chance.

What?!

After Paul’s unsuspecting wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) puts Jane in touch with Paul’s private investigator to help her reach “Richard”, will Paul be forced to come clean about the letter he wrote?

Meanwhile, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is getting increasingly worried about Finn Kelly (Rob Mills), who is planning to go and meet his estranged dad, Trent Kelly (Peter Houghton).

Finn is determined to confront his dad about Trent’s actions in Colombia all those years ago.

But what will happen when Finn reveals he knows the truth about what happened to the money Trent brought to Columbia?

Elsewhere, romance is in the air as Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) and Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan) are officially engaged!

But now the happy couple just need to sort out the problem of their long-distance love.

Lucy is in for a BIG surprise when Mark has an unexpected solution to the problem. But what?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5