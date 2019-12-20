Neighbours spoilers: Will Paul Robinson strike a deal with Robert?

Paul Robinson comes face-to-face with his son Robert again on Neighbours. But what does Robert want in exchange for donating a kidney to save David's life?

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is in for a SHOCK on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) when he discovers WHO could save the life of his sick son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda)…

After Paul’s granddaughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) comes clean about her secret visit to see dad Robert Robinson (Adam Hunter) in prison, Paul is startled to hear Robert has agreed to get tested as a possible kidney donor to save David’s life!

Paul wants nothing more to do with deadly Robert, who once left him for dead down a mineshaft and later shot him.

However, with David’s life on the line, Paul’s wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) urges him to visit Robert and find out if he’s for real.

But once at the prison, Paul and Terese quickly realise ruthless Robert has them exactly where he wants them. He’s prepared to donate a kidney to save David’s life. But there’ll be a price to pay…

Meanwhile, Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) reels from the news about her missing teenage son Jimmy Williams (Darcy Tadich) and blames boyfriend Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) for making everything worse!

What has happened to Jimmy and will he be OK?

Elsewhere, with all the talk about David, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has been feeling super-guilty about the fact she got tested as a kidney donor and was a match, but lied to her family that she wasn’t.

As the guilt starts to get the better of her, WHO will Roxy confess all to?

