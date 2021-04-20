Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Paul Robinson sack Ned Willis?

Paul Robinson causes a family fallout when he SACKS Ned as manager of The Hive on Neighbours. But what's the reason for Paul's harsh behaviour?

Just what is Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) up to on Neighbours? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Paul’s wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) becomes suspicious when Paul keeps checking on the financials of his various businesses.

And why is the businessman suddenly insisting on handling all emergency repair work himself?

The plot thickens when Paul unexpectedly sacks Ned Willis (Ben Hall) as manager of The Hive!

Terese is furious and insists Ned is rehired.

However, Paul’s generosity comes with a price tag.

Paul has a TOP SECRET favour to ask of Ned.

But what is it?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, the Kennedy family are relieved when Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) finally retracts her police statement.

Karl Kennedy’s (Alan Fletcher) name has been cleared!

Olivia still expects Karl’s wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) to honour her part of their agreement and collaborate on Olivia’s new book.

However, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is not happy about the situation.

She reckons the Kennedy family don’t owe Olivia any favours after the damage she did with her first book about Finn Kelly.

Bea still has the opportunity to write her own tell-all book about life with Finn.

Will Bea give Olivia a run for her money and pursue her own publishing deal?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5