Neighbours spoilers: Is Paul Robinson in BIG trouble?

Aaron has discovered stolen goods stashed at the gym on Neighbours. Does gym co-owner Paul Robinson know more than he's letting on?

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) wonders what’s going on after several boxes of stolen goods are found stashed at The Shed on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gym co-owner, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) pushes Aaron to deal with the stolen goods.

But what does Paul know about the boxes and how they ended-up hidden at the gym?

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has a heart-to-heart with her uncle, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) about her current troubles with granddad, Paul.

David reckons Harlow should try and accept Paul, he’s never going to be Mr Perfect!

But could it be that Mr Robinson is up to his old tricks again?

Elsewhere in Ramsay Street, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) still haven’t managed to repeat the passion they enjoyed together on the private island in March.

There’s a BIG misunderstanding between the pair.

Kyle believes they should officially start dating each other, while Roxy reckons they have agreed to be just good friends.

Which is it? Will they EVER get it together?

