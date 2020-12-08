Neighbours spoilers: Paul Robinson has a warning for David Tanaka…

Paul Robinson is shocked when he discovers David, Aaron and Nicolette have put the baby plan into action on Neighbours and urges David to change his mind!

Is David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) having second thoughts about Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) becoming a surrogate mum for him and husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) on Neighbours? (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

David’s dad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is horrified when he hears about the drunken, spontaneous activity of the night before that has now sealed the deal and put the surrogacy plan into action.

Both Paul and Nicolette’s mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) think the fellas are making a BIG mistake getting involved with Nicolette in this way, since she still has romantic feelings towards Aaron’s younger sister, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Paul urges David to back out of the arrangement before it’s too late!

But will David agree?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is not happy that Nathan “Packo” Packard (Jackson Gallagher) is still hanging around.

Sheila would much rather see her grandson, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) get together with local garage mechanic, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) than former yobbo, Nathan, who once upon a time beat-up Levi!

But Sheila’s match-making efforts are being scuppered by Levi’s attempt to play Cupid between Bea and Nathan.

How complicated!

Sheila wants Nathan out of the picture.

And she may get her wish when there is a SHOCK turn of events…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5