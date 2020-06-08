Neighbours spoilers: Pierce Greyson ATTACKS Paul Robinson!

As Paul Robinson continues to wind-up Pierce about the chemistry between Chloe and Naomi on Neighbours, there's an angry clash between the hotel bosses!

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) has been seizing every chance he gets to wind-up business rival, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) about the chemistry between Pierce’s wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and their work colleague, Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But in today’s episode of the Aussie soap, it looks like Paul has pushed Pierce too far!

After the success of their breast cancer fund raiser at Lassiters, Naomi invites Pierce and Chloe to celebrate with a few drinks and a dip in the hot tub.

When Paul finds out what the trio are planning, he lets slip to Chloe that this is Naomi’s tried-and-tested technique for seduction!

But WHO does Paul think Naomi is planning to make a move on? Pierce… or Chloe?

When Pierce finds out that Paul is trying to cause trouble again, this time he is furious.

So when Pierce sees Paul with wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) outside on Ramsay Street, he snaps and lunges for a SHOCKED Mr Robinson!

Is Paul about to get what’s coming to him?

Also, there’s high excitement down at Lassiters as Ned Willis’s (Ben Hall) breast casts are revealed at the Biggest Morning Tea event.

There are plenty of interested bidders splashing their cash.

But why is Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) so distracted? What is he up to?

Meanwhile, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) reels from the news that Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) has decided to leave Erinsborough and return to Switzerland.

Elly thought she and Shaun FINALLY had the chance to be a happy family with their baby daughter, Aster.

Have they missed their chance?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5