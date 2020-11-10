Neighbours spoilers: Will Pierce Greyson give into blackmail demands?

The clock is ticking for Pierce Greyson. He must sell rival Paul his share of the hotel unless he wants his secret affair exposed on Neighbours...

The weight of the world is on Pierce Greyson’s (played by Don Hany) shoulders now that business rival, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has discovered the truth about Pierce’s affair with married woman, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Pierce is now faced with a terrible dilemma: sell his shares in the hotel to Paul, or admit to his wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) he’s been having an affair.

Is Paul about to get back full control over Lassiters? Or will Pierce find another way out of this mess?

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is relieved when her mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) accepts her unexpected offer to open-up about the guilt she feels surrounding the passing of her nan, Mrs Mangel, a few years ago.

At the same time, Nicolette faces-up to her own issues about Mrs Mangel.

Can mum and daughter finally put their family fallout behind them and celebrate Nicolette’s birthday?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is getting stressed out over end-of-year exams.

Having fallen behind with her studies because of all this year’s drama, Harlow is worried she won’t be prepared to do her best.

But little does Harlow know, her well-meaning boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) has a secret plan to help her…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5