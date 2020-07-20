Neighbours spoilers: Pierce Greyson finds out Chloe Brennan’s secret!

How will businessman Pierce Greyson react when he discovers wife Chloe has found out she is pregnant on Neighbours?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is still in a spin over the discovery she is pregnant on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

She knows there are risks involved since she has the inherited Huntington’s disease, which stops parts of the brain working properly over time.

Chloe finally plucks up the courage to break the news to husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards).

Chloe is unsure how Pierce will react.

The illness poses huge questions over how much time Chloe will have as a mum and the health implications for the child she might have.

Pierce vows to support Chloe no matter what.

But what will she decide to do?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is in the bad books with his daughter, Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) again when he criticizes her boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

Shane is fed-up seeing struggling artist Ned living it up on money that Shane’s wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) loaned him.

After a big bust-up between Shane and Yashvi, Dipi tries to play peacekeeper.

Can Shane find a way to make things right? Or does he still think his daughter can do better than Ned?

