Neighbours spoilers: Is Pierce Greyson jealous of Chloe and Naomi?

As Paul continues to stir-up trouble on Neighbours, Pierce is left wondering if something's brewing between his wife Chloe and neighbour Naomi!

Paul Robinson’s (played by Stefan Dennis) rivalry with fellow Lassiters bossman, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is quickly becoming the ruthless businessman’s driving force on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since the men clashed over the launch of the new hotel open-air pool, Paul has been trying to get the better of Pierce.

So when Paul hears that naughty neighbour, Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) is helping Pierce’s wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) with her cast for the upcoming breast cancer charity auction, he decides to stir-up trouble…

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) anxiously await their interview, hoping they’ll pass and be approved as foster parents.

However, their assessor, Leila Potts (Jing-Xuan Chan) has some tricky questions to ask.

And when the subject of Aaron’s past as an exotic dancer comes-up in conversation, could it be game over for the fellas?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is still reeling after witnessing Shaun Watkins’s (Brad Moller) SHOCK reaction to watching his dead half-brother, Finn Kelly’s video diaries.

Shaun wants to find out more about the circumstances that led to Finn’s death.

But is Elly really ready to re-open that terrifying chapter and share her murderous memories of Finn with Shaun, so he can get some closure?

